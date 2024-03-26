HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 78-year-old man who has been reported missing from Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, Indalecio Puente was left at his residence, located in the area of 2700 W 55th St. by a family member at around 7:30 a.m., Monday.

The family member reported that Puente left for his daily walk while the grandson was sleeping. However, when the family member returned home at approximately 5:30 p.m., Puente was nowhere to be found.

Puente is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hialeah Police Department at 305-687-252.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.