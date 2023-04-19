The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is searching for a 70-year-old man missing from his home in Homestead.

According to police, Jose Caraballo Muniz was last seen near the 18000 block of Southwest 295th Terrace on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. heading westbound.

The elderly man stands at 5 feet, 6 inches, has white hair and brown eyes, and weighs 225 pounds. He wore a yellow shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes when he went missing.

Muniz may also be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective M. Webb or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

