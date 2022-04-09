MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 69-year-old Fernando Aparicio Calderon was last seen Friday at around 4 p.m., in an unspecified part of the downtown area.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, is bald and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray shorts and sandals.

Officials urge anyone with information on Aparicio Calderon’s whereabouts to contact Detective J. Ramos or any on-duty detective of Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

