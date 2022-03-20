MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in downtown Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, 61-year-old Jorge Enrique Uribe was reported missing on Saturday.

He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators said Uribe suffers from early stages of dementia and has Stage 4 cancer.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

