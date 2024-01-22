HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a 60-year-old man who was reported missing from Hialeah.

According to Hialeah Police, Gerald Alchin was last seen Sunday, at around 5:30 p.m.

Alchin is described as having salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, weighing approximately 135 pounds, and standing at 5 feet 9 inches.

He was last seen in the vicinity of West 13th Avenue and West 31st Street, wearing a white shirt with burgundy pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.