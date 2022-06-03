POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who went missing without a trace.

Fifty-three-year-old Irene Xeniti was last seen near Atlantic Boulevard and Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, Saturday.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-HELP.

