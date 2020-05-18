Police searching for 3 after robbery, shooting in Miami Springs

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for three armed men in connection to a robbery and a shooting in Miami Springs.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 9:30 p.m., Sunday.

Robbery/Shooting – Occurred police perimeter is active right now from Curtiss Circle to 100 block of South Royal Poinciana Blvd. and going south. STAY in your homes. Three (3) armed black males in the area. NO other information is available right now. — Miami Springs Police (@MiamiSpringsPD) May 18, 2020

Officers have set up a perimeter extending from Curtiss Circle to the 100 block of Royal Poinciana Boulevard.

7News cameras captured a white pickup truck with apparent bloodstains and at least one bullet hole.

As of late Sunday night, police have not provided details about a possible victim or victims or the circumstances behind the incident.

Police urge residents to stay in their homes while they search for the subjects.

