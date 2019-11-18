Police searching for 2 men wanted in connection to drive-by shooting outside North Miami Walgreens

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two men in connection to a drive-by shooting after an argument at a Walgreens in North Miami.

According to police, the pair was packing heat, and then they opened fire on a car as soon as they left.

The shooting came minutes after an argument inside the Walgreens located at Northeast 123rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Saturday night. One person was hit in the arm.

The bullets flew just steps away from Steve’s Pizza at 121st Street and Biscayne, where a shooting took place in the parking lot, just after midnight on Nov. 12.

One person was grazed and another was shot in the leg in that shooting.

In that case, police said a shooter ran away and at least one other man with a gun hopped into this red BMW and took off. A surveillance camera caught the car leaving the scene.

Jesse Valinsky, the owner of Steve’s Pizza, told 7News bullets flying along this stretch of Biscayne is not a common thing.

“We’ve been here since 1974, and yeah, never anything like this,” Valinsky said.

Two shootings have occurred in the same area in one week, and so far no arrests have been made in either case.

Police are still searching for the red BMW, and they think the shooters in the latest case were driving an older model brown or champagne colored Nissan Altima.

Police describe the two men as being in their 20s, and one of them has a teardrop tattoo on the left side of his face.

If you have any information on these shootings, call North Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

