NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in northwest Miami-Dade on Dec. 28.

According to police, Summer Blauvelt, a white female, was last seen in the area of 20000 NW 47th Avenue in Miami at 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2023. Summer is described as standing 5 feet, 3 inches, weighs 145 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and colorful sandals.

Police said she may be in need of services.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective M. Rich Jr., or any Detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/ Missing Persons Squad at (305)-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS (8477).

