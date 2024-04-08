NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking the public’s help in searching for a 16-year-old boy from North Miami Beach.

Gab Beniaminov-Biton was last seen on Sunday in the area of the 18100 block of Northeast Ninth Court in North Miami.

He stands at 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 250 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Beniaminov-Biton was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, blue shorts and blue yarmulke.

Anyone who has seen this boy is urged to call the North Miami Beach Police Department at 305-949-5500.

