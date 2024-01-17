MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking information on the whereabouts of Genesis Estrada, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on November 10, 2023, in the 13900 Block of Southwest 268th Street, Miami.

She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 140 lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair. At the time of her disappearance, Genesis was wearing a black shirt, black jogging pants, and carrying a black book bag.

She may be in need of services, heightening concerns for her well-being.

If you have any information about Estrada’s location, contact a detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

