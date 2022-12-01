SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen who has been missing for nearly a month.

Damaris Hernandez, 14, was last seen Nov. 4, along Southwest 136th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade.

She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information that can help track her down, you are urged to call police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.