MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Miami.
According to City of Miami Police, Ashley Nicole García was reported missing from the Little Havana area since Saturday.
She stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.
García was last seen wearing a white top with a black and purple sweater, black pants and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.
