MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami.

According to City of Miami Police, Jade Sotelo was last seen on Saturday in an unspecified part of the Little Havana neighborhood.

Sotelo stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue school polo and khaki pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Sotelo’s whereabouts to call Miami Police Detective E. Wattley, or any on-duty detective of the department’s Special Victims Unit, at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

