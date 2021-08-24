MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Beach Police seek the public’s help in locating a vandal who, they and several victims said, slashed tires and smashed windshields of multiple vehicles in a popular section of South Beach.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, resident Claudio Chiorazzi and Samuel Diaz said they were among the car owners who were targeted near 15th Street and Ocean Drive.

“You come out from your house in the morning to go to work, and you find your tires slashed,” he said.

Beyond the damage to his vehicle, Chiorazzi said, the perpetrator has taken away his sense of security.

“I am very scared because this person has a knife,” he said.

Diaz described the string of incidents as a wave of vandalism.

“It’s happening every single day,” he said.

They’re not alone. Resident Richard Shaughnessy, said his property was also smashed and slashed.

“It’s just costing us thousands and thousands of dollars,” he said. “There’s a guy with a knife and a brick.”

His car windshield remains smashed, his tires cut and deflated.

The neighbors invited 7News on Monday to the Drake Building, where several complained about also having their cars vandalized.

“We’ve had a total of 15 tires being slashed,” said Shaughnessy.

7News was provided with an internal flyer from the Miami Beach Police Department of a man wanted for questioning in connection to all the car trouble.

Though he is not a named suspect in the most recent crimes reported in August, police said they want to talk to Michael James Uttard. Detectives said he was arrested after several other cars’ tires were slashed in May.

If you have any information on these incidents or the vandal’s whereabouts, call Miami Beach Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

