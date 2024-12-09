SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami Police are seeking the public’s help finding two people who were seen on video stealing a package on a porch.

Ring camera video, obtained by 7News, shows a woman wearing red ears on her head and headphones around her neck as she leans forward and picks up the package from a home.

The video then shows her running away and hopping into a Ford Mustang and taking off.

“As you can see on video, a female approaches the house, approaches the porch, and package on the porch. She grabs the package and takes off running,” said South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosche.

Police said it is the first porch pirate to strike their community this holiday season.

Now, they are hoping someone knows who this woman, and her partner in crime, are.

“The person that is the driver is driving a Ford Mustang. Black in color. And again we’re working with municipalities to try and get more leads about who these two individuals are,” said Bosche.

Officials believe the two of them have hit other homes in Miami-Dade County.

Back in September, a couple ran up to the front door of a home in Cutler Bay and took every package in sight. It’s unclear if the Cutler Bay thieves are the same ones who stole in South Miami.

Either way, South Miami police want to find the person behind this package swipe.

“Be careful, like I said, if you are going to receive a package and you’re not going to be home, contact your neighbor, you’re family member, try to have them receive the package,” said Bosche.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

