NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for the thieves behind an armed robbery in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Four people entered the Family Dollar store on Northwest 79th Street near 21st Avenue and demanded money.

According to police, at least one of them opened fire towards the clerk before they all took off with the cash tray.

The clerk wasn’t hurt.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

