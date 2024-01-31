NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the search for a subject who, they said, snatched a bag of cash from a Brinks truck employee who was filling up an ATM in North Miami, then threw it in the garbage.

The incident happened at a Chase branch on Northeast 125th Street and Ninth Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the subject took the bag full of money, then took off running.

Officers eventually found the bag in garbage cans several blocks away on Northeast 124th Street.

An investigation is underway while police continue to look for the crook.

