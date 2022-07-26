MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a suspect behind a gas station robbery in Miami.

Surveillance video captured someone snatching an expensive chain from a man at gunpoint. The suspect then took off with the valuables.

This happened near Southwest Second Avenue back in June.

Police need help finding this robber.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

