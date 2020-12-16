Police search for suspect who blindsided 70-year-old man outside Miami Beach Walgreens

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a suspect after a man was attacked in Miami Beach.

Officials are on the lookout after a 70-year-old man was blindsided outside the Walgreens near 10th Street and Alton Road in November.

Surveillance footage showed the victim getting knocked unconscious and suffering a broken nose.

Officers said 26-year-old Reginald Huff, Jr. was behind the attack.

He’s at least 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds and frequents the Flamingo Park area.

If you know where he is, call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

