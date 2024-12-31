MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the individual responsible for a hit-and-run in Miami that landed two people in a hospital.

Miami Police said they responded to the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 36th Street in reference to a man and a woman being struck by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle.

The driver responsible fled the scene before police arrived.

Both victims were transported to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

