Police search for suspect in armed carjacking in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Miami.

Officials responded to the 1600 block of Northwest 14th Street Sunday following reports of a carjacking that took place around 2:30 that morning.

According to the victim, the suspect approached him with a gun before taking vehicle.

The suspect is believed to have fled in the victim’s gray 2004 Kia Soul.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. (NOTE: $3,000 for homicides)

