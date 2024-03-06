MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on surveillance video snatching a purse from a woman in Miami.

The incident happened in February in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 28th Street.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect got out of a car and ran up to the woman who was sitting on a scooter at a red light.

After a brief struggle, the suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, took off with the purse.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.



