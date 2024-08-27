SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to the Goulds neighborhood in Southwest Miami-Dade around 2:30 a.m.,Tuesday morning after receiving alerts of a shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of Southwest 119th Avenue near 224th Street. At the scene police say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Crime Scene Investigation Units are on scene collecting evidence and appears to be focusing on a white vehicle and a house in the area.

The police have not identified the victim yet.

Police are investigating the shooting and searching for those responsible.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.