MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a strong-armed robbery.

Police responded to the scene of the robbery at the intersection of Oak Avenue and Hibiscus Street, Monday.

Miami Police Detectives are actively investigating a strongarm robbery that occurred on 3/27/23 at approx. 7:05 a.m., at Oak Ave and Hibiscus St. where the suspect stole an elderly woman’s purse. Anyone w/ info are asked to call 305-603-6370 or the non-emergency line 305-579-6111 pic.twitter.com/nRArRHNsOr — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 28, 2023

Surveillance video showed the suspect riding his bicycle as he pulled up to a 74-year-old woman who was walking in the area.

The suspect shoved the victim, which caused her to fall. He then tried to take her purse.

Once the suspect took it, he fled the scene on his bicycle.

The woman sustained minor injuries to her right arm and was transported to Coral Gables Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.

The suspect has been described as a dark-skinned male who appeared to be in his 30s.

He stands about 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hat, red underwear, gray pants and black shoes with a white sole. He had a dark-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 305-603-6370.

