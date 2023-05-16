SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A pet store in Kendall needs help finding the man who grabbed a dog and took off.

It happened at the Petland in Southwest Miami-Dade, along Mills Drive at around 8 p.m., Monday.

The suspect took a two-month-old French bulldog.

He’s described as a middle-aged man dressed in all black clothing similar to the uniforms worn by Petland associates, and he took the puppy from the kennel area of the store where the animals are cared for by staff when not on display.

Store employees gave chase but could not catch him.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

