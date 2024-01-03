SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A horse owner in Southwest Miami-Dade is asking for the community’s help in finding the person behind the slaughter of two of her animals.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the horses were last seen on Tuesday night and were reported missing on Wednesday morning by the owner.

Hours later, the horses were found dead.

The owner, Marte Insignares, said this is not the first time the horses have been stolen in the last few weeks. She said the horses were her world.

“Anyone who knows me, knows my horses are in my breathing space, almost,” she said.

Insignares said that whoever killed her horses had a plan. She said the perpetrator cut holes through her fence and stole the horses before killing them right across the street.

“I’ve been out here for 25 years, never thought it could happen to me,” she said. “I thought I was safe. I had the lights, the cameras, the dogs. I moved out here to keep my horses safe, and it happened to me.”

Insignares and her friends said this is not the first time horses have been stolen.

“One last week, one the week before, now these two today. They are just brazen, brazen, brazen,” said Georgina Malay, who also had her horses stolen.

Malay said the Southwest Miami-Dade area has seen various horses stolen and slaughtered in the past year.

7News reported last year about a man who lives adjacent to Marte who also had two horses stolen and slaughtered just blocks away from his home.

“People out there who know who this is because they are the ones buying the meat. That meat is already sold before the horse is slaughtered,” said Malay.

Police said it remains unclear why this happened and are searching for the people behind the slaughters.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

