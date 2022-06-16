MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect who is accused of sexual battery.

According to police, the assault happened in the area of Northwest 22 Ave. and 183rd Street on June 9th at around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect is a Black male between the ages of 20 to 25, stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, is clean shaven and has short unkempt hair.

He was last seen wearing a black “RIP” shirt, dark jeans, red dress shoes, carried a black book bag and is armed with a sharp weapon, probably a knife.

If you have any information on this suspect, you are urged to contact Miami Gardens police at (305)474-6473.

