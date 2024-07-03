NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in connection to the fatal shooting of a store clerk during an armed robbery at a smoke shop in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Police, the incident took place at Miami Cloudz Smoke Shop, located at 2063 NE 163 St, at around 9:45 p.m. on June 11.

The NMBPD is requesting assistance from the public regarding a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Detective Daise at 305-949-5500 ext. 3535. pic.twitter.com/pqk3errzhb — North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 3, 2024

Detectives said that when officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, identified as 35-year-old Salem Albakri, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Surveillance video shows four men inside the store. When the Albakri turned around to get them something, one of the men, seen wearing a red hoodie, pulled out a gun and told him not to move. The clerk did not comply, and as he ran to the back of the shop, he was shot by the armed subject.

Following the shooting, all four men ran out of the shop.

Despite emergency medical efforts, Albakri succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police said that preliminary investigations suggest the incident escalated unexpectedly during the robbery.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.