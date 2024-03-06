MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who was caught on surveillance video snatching a purse from a woman in Miami.

The incident happened on Feb. 18, just before 2:15 a.m., in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 28th Street.

Surveillance video captured the moment the subject got out of a newer model, silver Hyundai Elantra and ran up to the woman, who was sitting on a scooter with another person at a red light.

After a brief struggle, the subject, seen wearing a hoodie, took off with the purse.

“When he pulls on the purse, the victim falls on the ground, she hits her head,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega. “Luckily, she’s OK. She just suffered a minor concussion, and she was treated on the scene.”

Another camera angle shows the man running down the street with the purse.

Police hope the released video helps them in their search.

“The suspect that we’re looking for is a skinny, tall, Black male. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray hoodie and black shorts,” said Vega. “If anyone sees them, or recognizes them, we’re urging them to please contact the City of Miami.”

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.