MIAMI (WSVN) - A Technical College in Miami-Dade was hit overnight by a burglar.

Miami Police responded to a break-in overnight at a vending machine in Lindsay Hopkins Technical College.

It is unknown at this time whether or not the building was broken into, but investigators outside the school are working to learn more about the situation, as well as who the suspect is.

Though investigators have been collecting handprints from students, university operations have not been interrupted.

No arrests have been made thus far.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.