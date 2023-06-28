NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a massive manhunt for a robbery suspect in a South Florida neighborhood.

Officers searched for the suspect along Northwest Miami Court and 80th Terrace, Wednesday morning.

A police chopper also circled the area in Northwest Miami-Dade.

As police investigated the area for hours, they didn’t find the person they were looking for.

Police have not said where the crime happened.

