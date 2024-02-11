NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on a hit-and-run hunt in Miami-Dade County following a crash in the West Little River section.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 103rd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. just before 4 a.m., Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a white Chevrolet pickup truck flipped on its side after, investigators said, the driver ran a red light and smashed into a Toyota sedan.

After the flip, detectives said, multiple passengers exited the pickup and fled on foot.

Paramedics treated the driver of the Toyota at the scene for a minor injury.

Wisline Laherisson, the daughter of the injured driver, said she is just glad the outcome was not worse.

“All I’m doing is thanking God that my dad is alive and, yeah,” she said. “But thank God that my Dad is alive and he’s OK.”

As of Saturday night, police are still looking for the driver of the Chevrolet.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the pickup truck driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

