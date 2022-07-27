MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person behind a high priced heist that occurred Tuesday.

The victim was robbed at knife point, and the thief took off with that person’s book bag, which contained $500,000 worth of jewelry.

It happened outside a Costco store near West Flagler Street.

Several police units responded to investigate.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

