NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a vandal in action and police need your help to identify the suspect.

The rage attack was captured by the store’s surveillance video, which shows a man with a baseball repeatedly striking a business in Northwest Miami-Dade before taking off, Friday morning.

The windows and front glass door were shattered at the Holy Smokes smoke shop, located at Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue.

Shop owner, Ray Rodriguez provided these images to police and to 7News.

He analyzed the video and described a play-by-play of what occurred.

The suspect pulled up through the parking lot and took three swings quickly. The unidentified man took a swing to the middle of the window, then to the left side of the window, and to the door before leaving the scene.

The owner had installed fencing on the inside of the shop to stop anyone from stealing.

A more detailed review of the video showed the suspect driving around the shopping center lot twice. He exits with a bat in hand and takes three swings.



Cellphone footage shows the aftermath of what had occurred, glass was shattered everywhere.



A cleaning crew called the cops, who are also seen on video but the suspect had already fled the scene.

The store owner told 7News he believes the suspect may have been in his store hours earlier, and that a dispute over an ID at the counter may have inspired his violent return.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.