NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a vandal in action and police need your help to identify the suspect.

Someone was seen with a baseball repeatedly striking a business in Northwest Miami-Dade before taking off.

The windows were shattered at the Holy Smokes smoke shop, located at Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.