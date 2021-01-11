Police search for person connected to fatal hit and run in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking information to track down a person involved in a hit and run that claimed someone’s life.

Investigators have released images of the man they need help identifying.

The crash happened in Northwest Miami-Dade outside a home near Northwest 14th Avenue and 77th Terrace, at about 11:46 p.m. on Dec. 15.

A black SUV slammed into a white sedan, sending it into the home.

The victim who was killed in that crash was identified as 40-year-old Edward Durden.

He had just gotten married in November. His new bride is now a widow.

Durden also leaves behind children.

If you have any information on who this man is, contact Miami-Dade Police or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

