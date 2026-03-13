Authorities are seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman.

According to Miami Police, 46-year-old Rolnachelle Alexandre was last seen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, Thursday.

Alexandre stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black floral one-piece jumpsuit.

Anyone with information on Alexandre’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective N. Scott or any on-duty Detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111 or SVU@Miami-Police.org.

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