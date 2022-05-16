MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old boy from Miami.

According to officials, Sergio Juarez was last seen on Tuesday at the 2800 Block of Northwest 98th Street at around 9 p.m.

Juarez is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, he stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hood sweatshirt, black shorts, black shoes and carrying a black book bag.

Anyone with information about Juarez’s whereabouts should contact Detective M. Ritch or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

