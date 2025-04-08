CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen at Coral Gables High School.

Jacob Campos, who is non-verbal, was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

He was last seen wearing a black sweater, khaki shorts and a red polo shirt, according to Coral Gables Police.

Authorities say anyone who sees Jacob or has information on his whereabouts should call the Coral Gables Police Department immediately.

