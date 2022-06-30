MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Arcelin Lubin was last seen at the 6100 Block and Biscayne Boulevard on June 20th.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and camouflage pants.

Lubin stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pound and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Lubin’s whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

