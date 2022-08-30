MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 6-year-old boy.

According to police, the missing juvenile, Jorge Morales, was picked up from his mother’s residence at the 23700 Block of SW 184th Avenue by his father, Jorge Gabriel Morales, and his paternal grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales.

The juvenile never returned home, which violated court orders.

He stands at 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Jorge was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

His father’s car is a 2006 gray Ford Expedition XLT with a Florida tag numbered CSI U53.

Jorge may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

