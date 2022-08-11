MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Borges Diaz was last seen at 4200 block of Southwest 129th Place, Wednesday.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, a blue T-shirt, blue jean shorts and blue sneakers. Diaz left his residence in a gray 2014 Hyundai Sonata.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Diaz may be in need of services.

If you have any information on Diaz’s whereabouts, contact detective F. Owens or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477)

