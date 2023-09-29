MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 86-year-old man.

Felix Bellos Garcia was last seen near Northwest 152nd street and 20th Avenue, Thursday.

He was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Garcia stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall. weighs 135 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information, call Miami Gardens police at 305-474-6473.

