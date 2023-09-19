MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 85-year-old man.

Carlos Lagos was last seen Monday afternoon around Northeast 154th Terrace in Miami. He was last seen dressed in all navy with a white shirt.

Lagos stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150-pounds.

According to police, he may need assistance.

If you have any information on Lagos’ whereabouts, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.