MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old woman.

Edis Lopez Collazo was last seen in Allapattah on April 6.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with beige shorts.

Collazo stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weights 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Collazo’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective L. Verne or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111

