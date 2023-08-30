MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 80-year-old woman.

Altagracia De La Rosa was reported missing from Allapattah, Tuesday evening.

She was last seen wearing a black bandanna, beige shirt with black prints and dark jeans.

De La Rosa stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 108 pounds, has dark red hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows her whereabouts, you are urged to call 305-603-6300.

