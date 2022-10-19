MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Gardens Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 78-year-old woman.

Icynthia C. Wright was last seen in the area of Northwest 187th Street and 32nd Place at around 7:50 p.m., Monday.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with a multicolor skirt.

Wright stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Wright’s whereabouts is urged to contact Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-6473 or Detective E. Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

