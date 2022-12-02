MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 76-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Leroy Bayard was last seen in Little Haiti, Tuesday.

What he wore is unknown, but he was seen walking with a cane.

Bayard stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has white/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Bayard’s whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Jackson or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami of Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.