MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 75-year-old woman.

Raquel Peña was last seen in Allapattah, Tuesday.

She was wearing a red hoodie, dark gray pants with the word “PINK” on the them and was walking around with a chihuahua.

Peña stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 125-130 pounds, has golden brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective D. Reyes or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department’s Special Victims

Unit at 305-603-6300, 305-579-6111.

